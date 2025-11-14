Blaine’s 22 help Charleston Southern take down Lindenwood 83-77

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Brycen Blaine had 22 points in Charleston Southern’s 83-77 victory over Lindenwood on Friday. Blaine added…

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Brycen Blaine had 22 points in Charleston Southern’s 83-77 victory over Lindenwood on Friday.

Blaine added six rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Buccaneers (3-2). A’lahn Sumler scored 10 points while going 5 of 10 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and added six rebounds and six assists. Nate Brafford had 10 points and shot 4 for 9 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 1 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Jadis Jones led the Lions (1-3) in scoring, finishing with 30 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals. Milos Nenadic added 15 points and 13 rebounds for Lindenwood. Clayton Jackson also put up 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

