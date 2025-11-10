Blaine scores 42, Charleston Southern defeats Citadel 96-86

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Brycen Blaine scored 42 points and Charleston Southern defeated Citadel 96-86 on Monday. Blaine also had…

Blaine also had 11 rebounds and eight assists for the Buccaneers (2-1). A’lahn Sumler scored 18 points and added six rebounds and five assists. Luke Williams shot 5 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Bulldogs (1-2) were led in scoring by Christian Moore, who finished with 21 points. Braxton Williams added 15 points for Citadel. Carter Kingsbury also recorded 12 points.

