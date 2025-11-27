Blaine leads Charleston Southern against South Carolina after 25-point outing

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (5-3) at South Carolina Gamecocks (4-2) Columbia, South Carolina; Friday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (5-3) at South Carolina Gamecocks (4-2)

Columbia, South Carolina; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern plays South Carolina after Brycen Blaine scored 25 points in Charleston Southern’s 93-81 win over the Piedmont Lions.

The Gamecocks are 4-0 on their home court. South Carolina is ninth in the SEC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 71.3 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

The Buccaneers are 2-2 on the road. Charleston Southern averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

South Carolina scores 81.8 points per game, 1.4 more points than the 80.4 Charleston Southern gives up. Charleston Southern averages 13.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 8.9 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game South Carolina gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meechie Johnson Jr. is shooting 39.0% and averaging 16.2 points for the Gamecocks. Grant Polk is averaging 5.8 points.

Blaine is scoring 23.4 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Buccaneers. A’lahn Sumler is averaging 13.6 points and 6.3 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.