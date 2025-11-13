Blaine leads Charleston Southern against Alabama A&M after 42-point performance

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-1) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-1) Huntsville, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5;…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-1) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-1)

Huntsville, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern visits Alabama A&M after Brycen Blaine scored 42 points in Charleston Southern’s 96-86 win against the Citadel Bulldogs.

Alabama A&M went 8-9 at home a season ago while going 10-22 overall. The Bulldogs averaged 73.0 points per game last season, 15.3 on free throws and 24 from beyond the arc.

Charleston Southern finished 10-22 overall last season while going 3-14 on the road. The Buccaneers averaged 11.5 assists per game on 24.0 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

