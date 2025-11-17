Blaine and Charleston Southern host IU Indianapolis

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (2-3) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-3) North Charleston, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charleston…

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (2-3) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-3)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern hosts IU Indianapolis after Brycen Blaine scored 22 points in Charleston Southern’s 83-77 loss to the Lindenwood Lions.

The Buccaneers are 1-0 on their home court. Charleston Southern is the Big South leader with 38.4 rebounds per game led by Blaine averaging 7.8.

The Jaguars have gone 1-2 away from home. IU Indianapolis is 1-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.0 turnovers per game.

Charleston Southern averages 82.0 points per game, 14.8 fewer points than the 96.8 IU Indianapolis allows. IU Indianapolis averages 15.4 more points per game (96.6) than Charleston Southern gives up (81.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Blaine is shooting 44.0% and averaging 24.0 points for the Buccaneers. Jesse Hafemeister is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Matt Compas is shooting 62.1% and averaging 16.4 points for the Jaguars. Kyler D’Augustino is averaging 13.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

