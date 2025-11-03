Blackwell scores 31 points as No. 24 Wisconsin opens with 96-64 victory over Campbell

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — John Blackwell scored 31 points and No. 24 Wisconsin pulled away for a 96-64 victory over…

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — John Blackwell scored 31 points and No. 24 Wisconsin pulled away for a 96-64 victory over Campbell in the season opener for both teams on Monday night.

Blackwell was one point off his career high. He scored 32 points in a 116-85 rout of Iowa on Jan. 3.

Nick Boyd scored 21 points for Wisconsin, which began the season in the Top 25 for the first time since 2020-21. Nolan Winter added 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Blackwell was second and Winter fourth on the team in scoring last season as Wisconsin reached the NCAA Tournament’s round of 32. Boyd arrived from San Diego State after playing on Florida Atlantic’s 2023 Final Four team.

Wisconsin outscored Campbell 29-2 over the last 7 minutes, 32 seconds. Campbell missed its final 12 field-goal attempts after DJ Smith hit a 3-pointer with 10:35 left.

Campbell’s John Andrzejek made his head coaching debut at the age of 32 after working as an assistant on Florida’s national championship team last season. Andrzejek took over for Kevin McGeehan, who was fired after going 184-199 in 12 seasons.

Smith led Campbell with 23 points. Chris Fields Jr. had 13 and Dovydas Butka added 10.

Smith transferred to Campbell after helping Robert Morris win the Horizon League and reach the NCAA Tournament last season. The 6-footer also has played for Bowing Green and Little Rock.

Wisconsin took the lead for good with 11:19 left in the first half after trailing by as many as five points early.

The game was closer than the final score reflected.

Campbell trailed 67-62 when Fields took a shot in the paint that went around and out with less than eight minutes left. Wisconsin then scored 15 straight points to put the game away.

Up next

Campbell: At West Virginia on Thursday.

Wisconsin: Hosts Northern Illinois on Friday.

