Black leads Fordham against Stony Brook after 20-point game

Stony Brook Seawolves (2-1) at Fordham Rams (2-1) New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fordham takes on Stony…

Stony Brook Seawolves (2-1) at Fordham Rams (2-1)

New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham takes on Stony Brook after Alexis Black scored 20 points in Fordham’s 70-56 victory over the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

Fordham went 10-4 at home a season ago while going 15-15 overall. The Rams averaged 60.0 points per game last season, 11.2 on free throws and 13.5 from 3-point range.

Stony Brook went 12-18 overall a season ago while going 2-12 on the road. The Seawolves averaged 58.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 61.5 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.