BJ Kolly’s 19 points spark UC Riverside to 85-71 victory over San Diego

The Associated Press

November 22, 2025, 1:31 AM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — BJ Kolly’s 19 points helped UC Riverside defeat San Diego 85-71 on Friday night.

Kolly added five rebounds for the Highlanders (3-3). Andrew Henderson had 14 points and Marqui Worthy scored 12.

The Toreros (3-2) were led by Adrian McIntyre with 15 points. Vuk Boskovic added 14 points and five assists and Toneari Lane scored 12.

UC Riverside took the lead for good with 17:21 remaining in the first half. The score was 39-29 at halftime, with Kolly racking up 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

