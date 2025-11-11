Bizjack scores 22, Butler beats Chicago State 98-66

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Finley Bizjack had 22 points in Butler’s 98-66 win against Chicago State on Tuesday. Bizjack had six…

Bizjack had six assists for the Bulldogs (3-0). Jamie Kaiser Jr. scored 16 points, shooting 5 for 9 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line. Evan Haywood shot 4 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Cougars (0-3) were led in scoring by Marcus Tankersley, who finished with 24 points and two steals. CJ Ray added 12 points for Chicago State. Braelon Bush also had six points and two steals.

Butler took the lead with 18:59 left in the first half and did not trail again. Bizjack led his team in scoring with 18 points in the first half to help put them up 57-30 at the break. Butler outscored Chicago State in the second half by five points, with Michael Ajayi scoring a team-high eight points after halftime.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

