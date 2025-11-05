Live Radio
Binghamton wins 66-56 over RIT

The Associated Press

November 5, 2025, 9:22 PM

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Zyier Beverly had 17 points in Binghamton’s 66-56 victory over RIT on Wednesday.

Beverly added 12 rebounds for the Bearcats (1-1). Bryson Wilson added 12 points, six rebounds and three blocks. Jeremiah Quigley finished with 10 points.

Josiah Turner led the way for the Tigers, a Division III program, with 18 points and seven rebounds. Mushin Muhammad added 11 points and Zac Ditzel had nine points, six rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

