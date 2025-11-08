Binghamton faces Niagara in non-conference play

Niagara Purple Eagles (0-1) at Binghamton Bearcats (1-1) Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -3.5;…

Niagara Purple Eagles (0-1) at Binghamton Bearcats (1-1)

Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -3.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton takes on Niagara in a non-conference matchup.

Binghamton finished 15-17 overall a season ago while going 9-4 at home. The Bearcats averaged 69.8 points per game last season, 12.6 from the free-throw line and 21.3 from deep.

Niagara finished 6-14 in MAAC action and 3-13 on the road last season. The Purple Eagles averaged 6.2 steals, 2.2 blocks and 11.5 turnovers per game last season.

