Binghamton Bearcats to square off against the Georgetown Hoyas on the road

Binghamton Bearcats (1-2) at Georgetown Hoyas (2-0)

Washington; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoyas -25.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown hosts Binghamton.

Georgetown finished 14-5 at home last season while going 18-16 overall. The Hoyas averaged 14.8 points off of turnovers, 12.0 second-chance points and 11.4 bench points last season.

Binghamton went 7-10 in America East play and 5-12 on the road last season. The Bearcats averaged 69.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.5 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

