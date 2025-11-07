Binghamton Bearcats to host the Niagara Purple Eagles on Saturday

Niagara Purple Eagles (0-1) at Binghamton Bearcats (1-1) Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton hosts Niagara.…

Niagara Purple Eagles (0-1) at Binghamton Bearcats (1-1)

Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton hosts Niagara.

Binghamton went 9-4 at home last season while going 15-17 overall. The Bearcats averaged 69.8 points per game while shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.9% from behind the arc last season.

Niagara went 6-14 in MAAC action and 3-13 on the road last season. The Purple Eagles averaged 68.5 points per game last season, 29.9 in the paint, 11.5 off of turnovers and 8.3 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

