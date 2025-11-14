Live Radio
Binghamton Bearcats set to take on the Longwood Lancers Saturday

The Associated Press

November 14, 2025, 4:48 AM

Binghamton Bearcats (1-3) at Longwood Lancers (2-1)

Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood hosts Binghamton.

Longwood went 12-4 at home last season while going 18-14 overall. The Lancers averaged 78.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.1 last season.

Binghamton finished 5-12 on the road and 15-17 overall a season ago. The Bearcats gave up 71.5 points per game while committing 16.5 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

