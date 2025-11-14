Binghamton Bearcats set to take on the Longwood Lancers Saturday

Binghamton Bearcats (1-3) at Longwood Lancers (2-1)
Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Longwood hosts Binghamton.
Longwood went 12-4 at home last season while going 18-14 overall. The Lancers averaged 78.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.1 last season.
Binghamton finished 5-12 on the road and 15-17 overall a season ago. The Bearcats gave up 71.5 points per game while committing 16.5 fouls last season.
