Binghamton Bearcats set to take on the Longwood Lancers Saturday

Binghamton Bearcats (1-3) at Longwood Lancers (2-1) Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Longwood hosts Binghamton. Longwood went…

Binghamton Bearcats (1-3) at Longwood Lancers (2-1)

Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood hosts Binghamton.

Longwood went 12-4 at home last season while going 18-14 overall. The Lancers averaged 78.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.1 last season.

Binghamton finished 5-12 on the road and 15-17 overall a season ago. The Bearcats gave up 71.5 points per game while committing 16.5 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.