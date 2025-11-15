Bidunga, No. 25 Kansas pull away for 76-57 win over Princeton

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Flory Bidunga scored a career-high 25 points, hitting 10 of his 11 field goal attempts, as…

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Flory Bidunga scored a career-high 25 points, hitting 10 of his 11 field goal attempts, as No. 25 Kansas beat Princeton 76-57 on Saturday.

Kansas (3-1) used a 17-3 run midway through the second half to blow open a close game. Tre White added 18 points for the Jayhawks.

Princeton (2-2) was led by Dalen Davis with 21 points. Jack Stanton had 15 and Jackson Hicke added 12.

After Kansas opened up a 10-point lead at the start of the second half, Stanton hit a pair of 3-pointers, one on a 4-point play, to trim the deficit to just 39-36. The Jayhawks had trouble pulling away, and when Davis hit a 3-pointer with 14:23 left, the lead was just 44-43.

But when Jayden Dawson made a 3-pointer less than two minutes later, Kansas again led by double digits. The Jayhawks’ largest lead was 73-51.

Princeton played at its pace in the first half, holding an 18-13 lead at the 10:44 mark. A 9-0 run that took more than five minutes gave Kansas the lead, but the Tigers stayed close. Kansas finished the half on a 7-2 run and led 37-29 at halftime.

Bidunga stepped up late in the half and led all scorers with 15 points. Davis led Princeton with 13 points.

Up Next

Both clubs will be in action Tuesday night. The Tigers take on Iona in New Rochelle, N.Y., while Kansas will face Duke in the State Farm Champions Classic in New York.

