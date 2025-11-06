Betts leads No. 3 UCLA against UCSB after 21-point game

UCSB Gauchos (1-0) at UCLA Bruins (1-0) Los Angeles; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 UCLA takes on…

UCSB Gauchos (1-0) at UCLA Bruins (1-0)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 UCLA takes on UCSB after Lauren Betts scored 21 points in UCLA’s 77-53 victory over the San Diego State Aztecs.

UCLA finished 34-3 overall with a 14-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bruins averaged 77.9 points per game while shooting 48.0% from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range last season.

UCSB finished 18-13 overall with a 7-6 record on the road a season ago. The Gauchos averaged 13.0 points off of turnovers, 7.4 second-chance points and bench points last season.

