Bethune-Cookman Wildcats and the North Dakota State Bison play in Jacksonville, Florida

North Dakota State Bison (4-2) vs. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-5)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State and Bethune-Cookman square off in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Wildcats have a 1-5 record against non-conference oppponents. Bethune-Cookman has a 1-3 record against opponents over .500.

The Bison have a 4-2 record in non-conference games. North Dakota State averages 72.8 points and has outscored opponents by 7.3 points per game.

Bethune-Cookman’s average of 3.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 4.8 per game North Dakota State gives up. North Dakota State has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points below the 46.4% shooting opponents of Bethune-Cookman have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexandria Johnson is shooting 30.8% and averaging 9.3 points for the Wildcats. Jordan Brooks is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Avery Koenen is averaging 17.3 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Bison. Marisa Frost is averaging 11.7 points.

