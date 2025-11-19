Bethune-Cookman visits Ohio following Paveletzke’s 28-point showing

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-3) at Ohio Bobcats (1-3) Athens, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -6.5; over/under is…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-3) at Ohio Bobcats (1-3)

Athens, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -6.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio faces Bethune-Cookman after Jackson Paveletzke scored 28 points in Ohio’s 106-81 loss to the Louisville Cardinals.

Ohio finished 16-16 overall last season while going 12-3 at home. The Bobcats averaged 79.8 points per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 35.8% from deep last season.

Bethune-Cookman finished 17-16 overall a season ago while going 7-12 on the road. The Wildcats averaged 12.8 assists per game on 24.2 made field goals last season.

