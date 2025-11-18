Live Radio
Bethune-Cookman visits Ohio following Paveletzke’s 28-point game

The Associated Press

November 18, 2025, 4:43 AM

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-3) at Ohio Bobcats (1-3)

Athens, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio takes on Bethune-Cookman after Jackson Paveletzke scored 28 points in Ohio’s 106-81 loss to the Louisville Cardinals.

Ohio went 16-16 overall a season ago while going 12-3 at home. The Bobcats averaged 79.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.5 last season.

Bethune-Cookman finished 7-12 on the road and 17-16 overall a season ago. The Wildcats allowed opponents to score 72.2 points per game and shot 43.0% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

