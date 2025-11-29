Bethune-Cookman visits No. 25 Indiana after Bailey’s 21-point game

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-5) at Indiana Hoosiers (6-0) Bloomington, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoosiers -25.5; over/under is…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-5) at Indiana Hoosiers (6-0)

Bloomington, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoosiers -25.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Indiana faces Bethune-Cookman after Reed Bailey scored 21 points in Indiana’s 86-69 win over the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Hoosiers have gone 5-0 in home games. Indiana averages 87.8 points and has outscored opponents by 24.3 points per game.

The Wildcats are 1-3 in road games. Bethune-Cookman ranks fifth in the SWAC shooting 35.1% from 3-point range.

Indiana makes 49.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Bethune-Cookman has allowed to its opponents (45.4%). Bethune-Cookman averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Indiana allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker DeVries averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, scoring 17.5 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Lamar Wilkerson is shooting 43.8% and averaging 16.5 points.

Jakobi Heady is shooting 47.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 14.7 points. Arterio Morris is averaging 14 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.3 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.