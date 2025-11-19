Bethune-Cookman defeats Ohio 76-73

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Jakobi Heady scored 20 points as Bethune-Cookman beat Ohio 76-73 on Wednesday. Heady shot 7 for…

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Jakobi Heady scored 20 points as Bethune-Cookman beat Ohio 76-73 on Wednesday.

Heady shot 7 for 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Wildcats (2-3). Arterio Morris scored 17 points and Jordan Johnson finished with 15 points.

Jackson Paveletzke led the way for the Bobcats (1-4) with 28 points and five assists. Javan Simmons added 20 points and nine rebounds for Ohio. Aidan Hadaway also had 13 points, 11 rebounds and two steals.

Johnson put up 12 points in the first half for Bethune-Cookman, who led 37-29 at halftime. Johnson scored the last six points for Bethune-Cookman to close out the three-point victory. The Wildcats led 76-71 with 1 1/2 minutes remaining.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

