Bethea leads Delaware State against Syracuse after 20-point performance

Delaware State Hornets (0-1) at Syracuse Orange (1-0) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orange -24.5;…

Delaware State Hornets (0-1) at Syracuse Orange (1-0)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orange -24.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State faces Syracuse after Zion Bethea scored 20 points in Delaware State’s 83-65 loss to the Temple Owls.

Syracuse finished 14-19 overall a season ago while going 11-6 at home. The Orange shot 45.7% from the field and 32.8% from 3-point range last season.

Delaware State finished 8-7 in MEAC play and 3-11 on the road last season. The Hornets averaged 78.7 points per game last season, 15.4 from the free-throw line and 15.6 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.