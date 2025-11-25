Bessette leads Loyola Chicago against DePaul after 22-point game

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-5) at DePaul Blue Demons (2-4) Chicago; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago visits DePaul…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-5) at DePaul Blue Demons (2-4)

Chicago; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago visits DePaul after Alex-Anne Bessette scored 22 points in Loyola Chicago’s 68-54 loss to the UIC Flames.

The Blue Demons have gone 2-2 in home games. DePaul has a 1-4 record against teams above .500.

The Ramblers have gone 1-2 away from home. Loyola Chicago is 1-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 18.3 turnovers per game.

DePaul scores 73.5 points, 8.2 more per game than the 65.3 Loyola Chicago gives up. Loyola Chicago averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than DePaul gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katie Novik is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Blue Demons. Ally Timm is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Bessette is scoring 9.7 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Ramblers. Brooklyn Vaughn is averaging 9.5 points.

