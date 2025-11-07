Berry leads Winthrop against George Mason after 23-point game

Winthrop Eagles (1-0) at George Mason Patriots (1-0) Fairfax, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -11.5; over/under…

Winthrop Eagles (1-0) at George Mason Patriots (1-0)

Fairfax, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -11.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop takes on George Mason after Daylen Berry scored 23 points in Winthrop’s 81-74 victory against the Queens Royals.

George Mason finished 27-9 overall with an 18-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Patriots shot 45.5% from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range last season.

Winthrop went 23-11 overall with a 5-8 record on the road last season. The Eagles averaged 84.7 points per game while shooting 47.4% from the field and 34.2% from deep last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

