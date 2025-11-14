Berman leads Queens against Sacred Heart after 22-point game

Sacred Heart Pioneers (1-2) at Queens Royals (1-3) Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Queens faces Sacred…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (1-2) at Queens Royals (1-3)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens faces Sacred Heart after Yoav Berman scored 22 points in Queens’ 87-81 overtime loss to the Duquesne Dukes.

Queens finished 9-5 at home a season ago while going 20-15 overall. The Royals averaged 6.5 steals, 5.2 blocks and 12.2 turnovers per game last season.

Sacred Heart went 15-18 overall a season ago while going 5-11 on the road. The Pioneers allowed opponents to score 75.2 points per game and shot 44.0% from the field last season.

