Berg, Kindell and Giles score 15 points each and Wichita State defeats Prairie View A&M 105-62

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Will Berg, Dre Kindell and Kenyon Giles scored 15 points each to help Wichita State defeat Prairie View A&M 105-62 on Saturday.

Berg had five rebounds for the Shockers (2-0). Dre Kindell shot 6 of 6 from the field. Giles made 5 of 7 3-pointers.

The Panthers (2-1) were led by Cory Wells, who recorded 15 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Tai’Reon Joseph added 15 points for Prairie View. Marcel Bryant had 13 points.

Wichita State took the lead for good with 19:18 remaining in the first half. The score was 53-36 at halftime, with Giles racking up 15 points. Wichita State pulled away with a 15-0 run in the second half to extend a 21-point lead to 36 points. The Shockers outscored Prairie View by 26 points in the final half, as Kindell led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

