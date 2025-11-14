Benson’s 33 lead New Orleans over Tulane 85-63

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Coleton Benson scored 33 points as New Orleans beat Tulane 85-63 on Friday. Benson also added…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Coleton Benson scored 33 points as New Orleans beat Tulane 85-63 on Friday.

Benson also added five rebounds for the Privateers (3-1). Jakevion Buckley added 15 points along with 12 assists and five rebounds. Churchill Abass had 11 points and shot 3 of 3 from the field and 5 for 9 from the line.

Rowan Brumbaugh led the way for the Green Wave (3-1) with 18 points and six rebounds. Curtis Williams added 10 points and three steals for Tulane. Asher Woods also had nine points.

New Orleans took the lead with 19:40 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Benson led his team in scoring with 15 points in the first half to help put them up 42-31 at the break. Benson scored 18 points in the second half to help lead the way as New Orleans went on to secure a victory, outscoring Tulane by 11 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

