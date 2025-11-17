Benson leads New Orleans against Pepperdine after 33-point game

New Orleans Privateers (3-1) at Pepperdine Waves (2-2) Malibu, California; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays Pepperdine…

New Orleans Privateers (3-1) at Pepperdine Waves (2-2)

Malibu, California; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays Pepperdine after Coleton Benson’s 33-point outing in New Orleans’ 85-63 victory against the Tulane Green Wave.

Pepperdine finished 13-22 overall a season ago while going 7-9 at home. The Waves averaged 15.8 assists per game on 26.4 made field goals last season.

New Orleans finished 3-15 on the road and 4-27 overall a season ago. The Privateers averaged 67.9 points per game last season, 34.6 in the paint, 12.5 off of turnovers and 10.2 on fast breaks.

