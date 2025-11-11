Bennett leads UC Davis against Weber State after 21-point game

UC Davis Aggies (2-0) at Weber State Wildcats (1-1)
Ogden, Utah; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis visits Weber State after Ryann Bennett scored 21 points in UC Davis’ 89-76 win over the Idaho Vandals.
Weber State went 13-16 overall with a 7-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Wildcats averaged 64.4 points per game last season, 13.3 on free throws and 20.7 from 3-point range.
UC Davis finished 21-12 overall a season ago while going 8-7 on the road. The Aggies gave up 55.8 points per game while committing 16.1 fouls last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.