Bennett leads UC Davis against Weber State after 21-point game

UC Davis Aggies (2-0) at Weber State Wildcats (1-1)

Ogden, Utah; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis visits Weber State after Ryann Bennett scored 21 points in UC Davis’ 89-76 win over the Idaho Vandals.

Weber State went 13-16 overall with a 7-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Wildcats averaged 64.4 points per game last season, 13.3 on free throws and 20.7 from 3-point range.

UC Davis finished 21-12 overall a season ago while going 8-7 on the road. The Aggies gave up 55.8 points per game while committing 16.1 fouls last season.

