Bennett, Conner lead Dayton to 77-71 OT win over Marquette

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Javon Bennett scored 19 points and Dayton took down Marquette 77-71 on Wednesday.

The Flyers led by nine points with eight minutes left in regulation. Zaide Lowery’s dunk with 40 seconds left tied it for the Golden Eagles. In overtime, Keonte Jones and Jacob Conner buried 3-pointers for a 74-68 lead and the Flyers never trailed.

Bennett added three steals for the Flyers (4-1). Deshayne Montgomery added 18 points while going 8 of 11 plus three steals.

The Golden Eagles (3-3) were led in scoring by Nigel James Jr., who finished with 18 points, five assists and four steals. Chase Ross added 15 points and three steals for Marquette. Lowery put up 10 points and three steals.

Montgomery scored 14 points in the first half for Dayton, who led 39-34 at halftime. Dayton was outscored by five points in the second half as the teams ended regulation tied at 68. Conner finished 1 of 1 from the field on the way to their three points in the overtime.

