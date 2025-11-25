Bendinger leads South Carolina Upstate against North Carolina Central after 21-point showing

North Carolina Central Eagles (2-5) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-4) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

North Carolina Central Eagles (2-5) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-4)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -6; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate hosts North Carolina Central after Mason Bendinger scored 21 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 72-64 loss to the West Georgia Wolves.

The Spartans have gone 2-1 at home. South Carolina Upstate is the leader in the Big South at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 69.3 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

The Eagles are 0-5 on the road. North Carolina Central has a 1-5 record against opponents over .500.

South Carolina Upstate’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game is 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 10.6 per game North Carolina Central gives up. North Carolina Central’s 38.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than South Carolina Upstate has allowed to its opponents (41.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Carmelo Adkins is scoring 16.4 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Spartans. Bendinger is averaging 14.7 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 54.1%.

Gage Lattimore averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 20.3 points while shooting 51.9% from beyond the arc. Khouri Carvey is averaging 14.7 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

