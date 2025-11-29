Benard scores 13, Longwood beats Maine 65-61

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jaylen Benard and Elijah Tucker each scored 13 points to help Longwood defeat Maine 65-61 on Saturday…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jaylen Benard and Elijah Tucker each scored 13 points to help Longwood defeat Maine 65-61 on Saturday in the Capital Thanksgiving Classic.

Benard added six rebounds for the Lancers (4-4). Tucker shot 5 of 6 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line and added five rebounds. Jacoi Hutchinson shot 4 of 8 from the field and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding three steals.

Mekhi Gray led the Black Bears (0-8) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and two steals. Maine also got 13 points, six rebounds and four steals from Logan Carey. Ryan Mabrey also had 12 points.

