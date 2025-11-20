Belmont wins 75-68 over Lipscomb

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Lundblade and Nic McClain scored 18 points apiece to lead Belmont to a 75-68 victory…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Lundblade and Nic McClain scored 18 points apiece to lead Belmont to a 75-68 victory over Lipscomb on Wednesday night.

Lundblade finished 4 of 10 from 3-point range and 6 for 6 from the line for the Bruins (4-0). McClain added six assists and three steals. Drew Scharnowski scored 15 points.

The Bisons (1-4) were led in scoring by Grant Asman, who finished with 13 points. Mateo Esmeraldo added 12 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals for Lipscomb. Ethan Duncan also had 12 points.

Scharnowski scored 11 points in the first half to help put the Bruins ahead 25-24 at the break. Lundblade scored all 18 of his points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

