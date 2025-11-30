Belmont visits Kalu and Charleston (SC)

Belmont Bruins (7-0) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-4) Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -3.5;…

Belmont Bruins (7-0) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-4)

Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -3.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) plays Belmont after Martin Kalu scored 21 points in Charleston (SC)’s 78-59 victory over the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Cougars have gone 2-1 at home. Charleston (SC) averages 73.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.4 points per game.

The Bruins are 1-0 on the road. Belmont scores 85.9 points while outscoring opponents by 21.9 points per game.

Charleston (SC) scores 73.9 points, 9.9 more per game than the 64.0 Belmont allows. Belmont has shot at a 51.3% rate from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points greater than the 42.9% shooting opponents of Charleston (SC) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kalu is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 12.4 points. Chol Machot is shooting 68.8% and averaging 11.3 points.

Tyler Lundblade is shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc with 3.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 16.4 points. Sam Orme is averaging 15.3 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

