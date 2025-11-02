Belmont tips off season at home against Air Force

Air Force Falcons at Belmont Bruins Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -15; over/under is 145…

Air Force Falcons at Belmont Bruins

Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -15; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont hosts Air Force for the season opener.

Belmont went 22-11 overall with an 11-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bruins averaged 14.0 points off of turnovers, 11.1 second-chance points and 23.9 bench points last season.

Air Force finished 4-28 overall a season ago while going 0-14 on the road. The Falcons averaged 13.4 assists per game on 21.3 made field goals last season.

