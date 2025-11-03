Belmont takes down Air Force 79-63

NASHVILLE (AP) — Sam Orme had 21 points in Belmont’s 79-63 victory over Air Force on Monday. Orme also added…

NASHVILLE (AP) — Sam Orme had 21 points in Belmont’s 79-63 victory over Air Force on Monday.

Orme also added five rebounds and three steals for the Bruins. Tyler Lundblade scored 18 points, shooting 4 for 9 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line. Nic McClain had 14 points and shot 2 of 4 from the field and 10 for 10 from the line.

Kam Sanders led the Falcons in scoring, finishing with 18 points and seven assists. Caleb Walker added 12 points and two steals for Air Force. Eli Robinson also had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Belmont took the lead for good with 18:28 remaining in the game. Jabez Jenkins helped the team pull away for the victory with 13 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

