Belmont squares off against Saint Francis (PA) in Fort Myers, Florida

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-4) vs. Belmont Bruins (5-0)

Fort Myers, Florida; Monday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -19.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont will play Saint Francis (PA) at Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida.

The Bruins are 5-0 in non-conference play. Belmont is the MVC leader with 39.6 rebounds per game led by Sam Orme averaging 7.8.

Saint Francis (PA) finished 16-18 overall with a 5-10 record in non-conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Red Flash averaged 12.6 points off of turnovers, 8.3 second-chance points and 4.8 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.