Belmont plays Tennessee State following Orme’s 21-point game

The Associated Press

November 8, 2025, 4:42 AM

Tennessee State Tigers (1-0) at Belmont Bruins (1-0)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -13; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont faces Tennessee State after Sam Orme scored 21 points in Belmont’s 79-63 win against the Air Force Falcons.

Belmont went 11-5 at home a season ago while going 22-11 overall. The Bruins averaged 79.3 points per game last season, 11.5 from the free-throw line and 31.5 from beyond the arc.

Tennessee State went 17-16 overall with a 4-10 record on the road a season ago. The Tigers shot 46.3% from the field and 32.5% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

