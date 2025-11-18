Belmont hosts Lipscomb following Bertrand’s 21-point game

Lipscomb Bisons (2-3) at Belmont Bruins (2-2) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb takes on Belmont after…

Lipscomb Bisons (2-3) at Belmont Bruins (2-2)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb takes on Belmont after Elena Bertrand scored 21 points in Lipscomb’s 72-68 loss to the Mississippi Valley State Devilettes.

Belmont finished 26-13 overall last season while going 12-3 at home. The Bruins averaged 71.1 points per game while shooting 42.1% from the field and 33.0% from deep last season.

The Bisons have gone 0-2 away from home. Lipscomb is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

