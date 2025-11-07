Belmont hosts Brown for out-of-conference game

Brown Bears at Belmont Bruins Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Belmont takes on Brown in out-of-conference play.…

Brown Bears at Belmont Bruins

Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont takes on Brown in out-of-conference play.

Belmont went 12-3 at home a season ago while going 26-13 overall. The Bruins averaged 71.1 points per game while shooting 42.1% from the field and 33.0% from 3-point range last season.

Brown went 12-15 overall last season while going 4-8 on the road. The Bears allowed opponents to score 62.6 points per game and shot 39.8% from the field last season.

