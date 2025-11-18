Belmont faces Lipscomb, looks for 4th straight victory

Lipscomb Bisons (1-3) at Belmont Bruins (3-0) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Belmont will try to keep…

Lipscomb Bisons (1-3) at Belmont Bruins (3-0)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont will try to keep its three-game win streak going when the Bruins take on Lipscomb.

Belmont went 22-11 overall last season while going 11-5 at home. The Bruins averaged 79.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.6 last season.

Lipscomb finished 17-4 in ASUN action and 10-6 on the road a season ago. The Bisons averaged 78.6 points per game while shooting 47.1% from the field and 35.7% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

