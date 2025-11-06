Belmont Bruins welcome the Brown Bears on Friday

Brown Bears at Belmont Bruins Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Belmont hosts Brown. Belmont went 26-13 overall…

Brown Bears at Belmont Bruins

Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont hosts Brown.

Belmont went 26-13 overall last season while going 12-3 at home. The Bruins averaged 15.7 points off of turnovers, 9.4 second-chance points and 1.3 bench points last season.

Brown went 6-8 in Ivy League play and 4-8 on the road a season ago. The Bears averaged 13.4 points off of turnovers, 9.9 second-chance points and 1.2 bench points last season.

