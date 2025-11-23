Belmont Bruins face the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-4) vs. Belmont Bruins (5-0) Fort Myers, Florida; Monday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Belmont…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-4) vs. Belmont Bruins (5-0)

Fort Myers, Florida; Monday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont will square off against Saint Francis (PA) at Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida.

The Bruins have a 5-0 record in non-conference play. Belmont is third in the MVC scoring 84.0 points while shooting 48.5% from the field.

Saint Francis (PA) finished 16-18 overall with a 5-10 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Red Flash averaged 6.2 steals, 2.5 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

