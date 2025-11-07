Bellarmine visits Kansas State following Haggerty’s 27-point game

Bellarmine Knights (0-1) at Kansas State Wildcats (1-0) New York; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State plays Bellarmine…

Bellarmine Knights (0-1) at Kansas State Wildcats (1-0)

New York; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State plays Bellarmine after PJ Haggerty scored 27 points in Kansas State’s 93-64 win over the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

Kansas State went 16-17 overall last season while going 10-5 at home. The Wildcats averaged 7.4 steals, 3.4 blocks and 11.3 turnovers per game last season.

Bellarmine finished 5-26 overall last season while going 0-16 on the road. The Knights averaged 72.6 points per game while shooting 46.7% from the field and 36.2% from behind the arc last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

