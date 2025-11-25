Bellarmine plays Houston Christian in Charleston, South Carolina

Houston Christian Huskies (3-1) vs. Bellarmine Knights (2-4) Charleston, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine will square…

Houston Christian Huskies (3-1) vs. Bellarmine Knights (2-4)

Charleston, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine will square off against Houston Christian at McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina.

The Knights have a 2-4 record in non-conference play. Bellarmine ranks ninth in the ASUN with 13.2 assists per game led by Kenyon Goodin averaging 3.0.

Houston Christian finished 12-20 overall with a 3-8 record in non-conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Huskies averaged 66.0 points per game while shooting 42.3% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range last season.

