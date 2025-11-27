Bellarmine Knights take on the East Tennessee State Buccaneers

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-5) vs. Bellarmine Knights (2-4) Louisville, Kentucky; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-5) vs. Bellarmine Knights (2-4)

Louisville, Kentucky; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State and Bellarmine square off in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Knights have a 2-4 record in non-conference games. Bellarmine ranks eighth in the ASUN with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Triniti Ralston averaging 7.0.

The Buccaneers are 1-5 in non-conference play. East Tennessee State averages 17.0 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Bellarmine is shooting 34.9% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 36.6% East Tennessee State allows to opponents. East Tennessee State’s 33.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points lower than Bellarmine has allowed to its opponents (39.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ralston is scoring 14.2 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Knights. Ava Smith is averaging 8.8 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 36.0%.

Anala Nelson is scoring 9.7 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Paige Lyons is averaging 8.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.