Bellarmine faces Wofford in non-conference play

Wofford Terriers (1-2) at Bellarmine Knights (1-2)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -2.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine takes on Wofford in non-conference action.

Bellarmine finished 5-10 at home last season while going 5-26 overall. The Knights averaged 72.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 80.1 last season.

Wofford went 13-8 in SoCon play and 8-8 on the road a season ago. The Terriers averaged 74.9 points per game while shooting 45.3% from the field and 34.3% from deep last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

