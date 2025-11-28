Bellarmine faces Northern Illinois after Karasinski’s 28-point game

Bellarmine Knights (3-4) at Northern Illinois Huskies (3-4) DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine faces Northern Illinois…

Bellarmine Knights (3-4) at Northern Illinois Huskies (3-4)

DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine faces Northern Illinois after Jack Karasinski scored 28 points in Bellarmine’s 74-69 win over the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Huskies are 2-0 on their home court. Northern Illinois ranks seventh in the MAC with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Gustav Winther averaging 2.3.

The Knights are 1-3 on the road. Bellarmine is eighth in the ASUN scoring 76.1 points per game and is shooting 50.8%.

Northern Illinois is shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 49.2% Bellarmine allows to opponents. Bellarmine has shot at a 50.8% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 47.8% shooting opponents of Northern Illinois have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jao Ituka averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc. Makhai Valentine is shooting 39.3% and averaging 11.6 points.

Karasinski is scoring 20.8 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Knights. Brian Waddell is averaging 15.3 points and 3.6 rebounds.

