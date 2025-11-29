Bellarmine faces Eastern Illinois, looks to end home slide

Eastern Illinois Panthers (0-6) at Bellarmine Knights (2-5) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine takes on Eastern…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (0-6) at Bellarmine Knights (2-5)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine takes on Eastern Illinois looking to break its three-game home losing streak.

The Knights have gone 1-2 in home games. Bellarmine is ninth in the ASUN at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 71.4 points while holding opponents to 37.4% shooting.

The Panthers are 0-5 on the road. Eastern Illinois is ninth in the OVC with 30.5 rebounds per game led by Abbie Boutilier averaging 6.7.

Bellarmine is shooting 34.3% from the field this season, 12.2 percentage points lower than the 46.5% Eastern Illinois allows to opponents. Eastern Illinois averages 57.7 points per game, 13.7 fewer points than the 71.4 Bellarmine gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ava Smith is shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 7.9 points. Triniti Ralston is shooting 33.8% and averaging 13.3 points.

Ava Stoller is averaging 12.3 points and 3.2 assists for the Panthers. Nyah Hardy is averaging 7.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

