Bell scores 16 as Army knocks off Fairleigh Dickinson 81-73

HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — Jaxson Bell’s 16 points off of the bench led Army to an 81-73 victory over Fairleigh…

HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — Jaxson Bell’s 16 points off of the bench led Army to an 81-73 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson at the FDU Basketball Classic on Wednesday.

Bell also had seven rebounds for the Black Knights (2-6). Ryan Curry scored 14 points and Joshua Eli finished with 12 points, while adding 11 rebounds. The Black Knights snapped a six-game skid.

Raysean Johnson finished with 16 points and two steals for the Knights (1-6). Eric Parnell added 13 points for Fairleigh Dickinson. Arthur Cox had 10 points.

Army led Fairleigh Dickinson at the half, 33-27. Army used a 13-1 second-half run to come back from a six-point deficit and take the lead at 61-55 with 5:40 left in the game before finishing off the victory. Bell scored 13 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.